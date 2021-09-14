News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Lifestyle

Covid volunteers put on 'end of summer' fun day for Isle of Dogs

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:31 PM September 14, 2021   
Volunteers put on free fun day for the community

Volunteers put on free fun day for the community - Credit: Island Network

Volunteers who helped get the Isle of Dogs through the worst of the lockdown have added an extra gift with a free “end of summer" fun day for the community. 

Members of Island Network, which organised the fun day, kept isolated families safe during the height of the pandemic by providing support to everyone who needed help.

Fun time with henna for children on Isle of Dogs

Fun time with henna for children on Isle of Dogs - Credit: Island Network

It distributed hot meals and food parcels totalling 60,000 around Millwall, Cubitt Town and Blackwall since March last year. 

More than 500 people packed St John’s Estate in Cubitt Town for the Island Network's barbecue, which offered activities for children such as a bouncy castle, sports, arts and crafts, face painting and henna art for the children. 

Maium Talukdar... never too old for candy floss!

Maium Talukdar... never too old for candy floss! - Credit: Island Network

Island Network’s chief executive Maium Talukdar thanked staff and volunteers for taking on the extra task to put the fun day together “in a very short time”.  

You may also want to watch:

The families in turn gave a big thank you to the volunteers for staging the free fun day. 

Most Read

  1. 1 East London police chief slams detective who admitted voyeurism crimes
  2. 2 'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust
  3. 3 Date set for public referendum on Spitalfields' development future
  1. 4 Mile End station now reopened after rush-hour flooding
  2. 5 Rape victim speaks out as Met Police relaunch Ask for Angela scheme
  3. 6 Call to remain vigilant after gay man killed in park in Mile End
  4. 7 Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green
  5. 8 Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tower Hamlets
  6. 9 Apsana Begum's trial cost over £24k more than she was accused of defrauding
  7. 10 Councillor ex-husband of MP Apsana Begum suspended from Labour Party
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rail passengers who travel on TfL have taken to Twitter to voice their dissastisfation with the serv

Travel

Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Wiley charged

Courts

Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
care home visit

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson in 'special' visit to Stepney Green care home

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
New ticket hall at Whitechapel leading to both Underground and Overground

Call made for revamped station's signs to be in both Bangla and English

Mike Brooke

person