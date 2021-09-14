Covid volunteers put on 'end of summer' fun day for Isle of Dogs

Published: 1:31 PM September 14, 2021

Volunteers put on free fun day for the community - Credit: Island Network

Volunteers who helped get the Isle of Dogs through the worst of the lockdown have added an extra gift with a free “end of summer" fun day for the community.

Members of Island Network, which organised the fun day, kept isolated families safe during the height of the pandemic by providing support to everyone who needed help.

Fun time with henna for children on Isle of Dogs - Credit: Island Network

It distributed hot meals and food parcels totalling 60,000 around Millwall, Cubitt Town and Blackwall since March last year.

More than 500 people packed St John’s Estate in Cubitt Town for the Island Network's barbecue, which offered activities for children such as a bouncy castle, sports, arts and crafts, face painting and henna art for the children.

Maium Talukdar... never too old for candy floss! - Credit: Island Network

Island Network’s chief executive Maium Talukdar thanked staff and volunteers for taking on the extra task to put the fun day together “in a very short time”.

The families in turn gave a big thank you to the volunteers for staging the free fun day.