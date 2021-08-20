Film animator's vintage clothes in pop-up sale at Old Truman Brewery

Published: 9:30 AM August 20, 2021

A vintage pop-up shop for archive clothes and designer handbags collected by the late film animator Maria Manton opens at Old Truman Brewery next month.

Maria ran her award-winning animation company Slinky Pictures from Truman’s for ten years up to 2010.

Maria's wishes before she died last year were that her collection be sold to benefit Centrepoint and Pancreatic Cancer UK charities.

This includes coats from the 1930s to 2020, retro prints, dresses, skirts, knitwear and collectable T-shirts, as well as designer handbags by Prada, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Vivienne Westwood and some quirky hats.

“Her big passion was fashion,” Her sister Denise Allard told the East London Advertiser. “It was Maria's wish that I sell her archive to raise funds for two charities that were close to her heart. We've already raised £20,000.”

Relaxing... Maria sketching ideas for her animations - Credit: Denise Allard

Maria, who died suddenly at 55 in May 2020, was a creative director whose works include sequences for the animated Pond Life and Bunny and the Bull.

Her last work was The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun 2019 promo film for the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road.

The pop-up weekend shop runs September 3 to 5 at Dray Walk Gallery in Brick Lane, from 10am to 7pm.