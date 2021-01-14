Published: 12:00 PM January 14, 2021

An invitation to dance in your own living room to brighten up the next “blue Monday” during lockdown is being sent out by Canary Wharf Group.

The aim is to “energise and inspire” to get through the doldrums on January 18 and get the day started.

Canary Wharf has teamed up with Secret Sunrise, a guided dance and meditation network that runs free online silent disco-style sessions.

Secret Sunshine dancing and relaxing in the park... but next session switches to the living room during lockdown - Credit: Sean Pollock

Its normal setting has folk dancing in streets and parks across the globe. But Monday’s bash will have dancers of all ages twirling in the living room instead.

The 60-minute session runs 8am-9am on January 18. All you need is a computer, laptop or smartphone, some comfy clothes and a spring in your step to be guided by an online dance expert in the comfort of your own home.

Places on the session can be booked through Eventbrite, to be invited to join the Zoom call.