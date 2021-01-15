Planning for the future: The perfect trip to Australia

Ad Feature

A visa and a flight ticket are all you need to travel to experience Australia’s wonderous sights.

Depending on the type of person you are, travel is currently either the last thing on your mind or the only thing you can think of. Being forced to stay indoors for so long can have a claustrophobic effect on many, and the mind starts to wander about life outside. Not just out in the streets, but proper travel abroad, getting on a plane and exploring the world. And if there is one country that is fit for the adventurous mind, it’s Australia. All you need is a visa and a flight ticket, and you’re ready to go!

Australia is associated by many with kangaroos, koalas, beaches, the vast outback and of course giant spiders. But the country has plenty more to offer. It is the sixth largest country in the world, so it’s only natural that the country has numerous places to see and enjoy. Although Australia currently has a travel ban in place due to the coronavirus, it doesn't hurt to let the mind wander a bit on possible trips in the future and fantasising about the countries to visit. In this article, we talk about some of Australia's most beautiful natural landscapes.

Uluru and Kata Tjuta

Most people are familiar with the image of Uluru, even if they may not know its actual name. Uluru is a gigantic rock formation located in the centre of Australia and is one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, as well as one of its most famous natural sights. Many tourists visit Uluru at sunrise or sunset, when the rock appears to change colour. The rock formation lies within Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. About 25 kilometres from Uluru is another rock formation: Kata Tjuta, also known as Mount Olga. The benefit of Mount Olga is that it is far less crowded than Uluru.

The Whitsundays - Credit: Unsplash.com

The Great Barrier Reef and Fraser Island

Another of Australia's famed World Heritage sites is the Great Barrier Reef, and for good reason: as most people know, it’s the largest coral reef in the world. For ocean lovers and marine enthusiasts, visiting the Whitsunday Islands is highly recommended, an archipelago of 74 islands located just off the coast of Queensland, near the Great Barrier Reef. The Whitsunday Islands are the closest you’ll get to an image of paradise with its beautiful white sandy beaches and azure waters. Also worth mentioning is Fraser Island, located off the east coast of Australia. This island is also unique, as it is the largest sand island in the world.

National Parks

The land of the kangaroos and koalas also has various national parks that are worth visiting. A major one is Nambung National Park, where you can find the Pinnacles Desert: a desert landscape with thousands of upright limestone pillars (the namesake “Pinnacles"), some of them up to five metres high. Another national park that should not be missed is Karijini, where you will find gorges up to a hundred metres deep, slowly carved out by millions of years of erosion. Kakadu National Park is also worth a visit; the park is immense and has a highly varied landscape. True to its reputation as an untamed wilderness, Australia is the perfect destination for nature lovers.

Tasmania

Situated 240 kilometres from the Australian mainland, Tasmania is an island with immensely varied vegetation. Numerous plants grow here that only occur on this island. The island is also the only place where the Tasmanian devil of cartoon fame lives. Along Tasmania's east coast lies Maria Island, an island that has been declared a national park due to its extremely rich flora and fauna, including many endangered species.

Required documents for a trip to Australia

Even after Australia finally lifts its travel ban, one cannot simply jump onto a plane for a visit. The required documents need to be gathered first, and the most important one among these is of course the Australia visa. The tourist visa for Australia is known as the eVisitor visa, which can be applied for online. Before applying, make sure you read up on the visa requirements to see whether you can indeed submit your application online or if you have to visit the embassy. An Australia visa also allows you to visit nearby Tasmania.