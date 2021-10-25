Shop wrap at Canary Wharf shopping mall gives 'nod to biodiversity'
- Credit: CWG
Art student Louise Hung has created a painted wrap which covers the entire window and door of a shop front at Canary Wharf’s Jubilee Place mall.
Students at Kingston School of Art pitched their designs for the project to Canary Wharf Group, with the focus on bold, bright and eye-catching displays.
Louise’s work was chosen out of the 14 applicants for its “playful design and nod to sustainability and biodiversity”.
It depicts a fantasy future landscape bursting with life as animals and wildlife congregate.
“I was inspired by Half-Earth by biologist EO Wilson,” Louise revealed. "Half-Earth is a call to protect half the land and sea to safeguard biodiversity. I’m lucky to have this opportunity to illustrate topics like ecology, sustainability and our planet.”
Louise’s shop wrap is on display throughout Autumn in Jubilee Place as part of a scheme with the art school's Studio KT1, an agency giving students work on paid projects while studying.
