News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Lifestyle

Shop wrap at Canary Wharf shopping mall gives 'nod to biodiversity'

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:22 PM October 25, 2021   
Shoppers passing Louise's shop wrap creation at Jubilee Mall

Shoppers passing Louise's shop wrap creation at Jubilee Place mall - Credit: CWG

Art student Louise Hung has created a painted wrap which covers the entire window and door of a shop front at Canary Wharf’s Jubilee Place mall.

Students at Kingston School of Art pitched their designs for the project to Canary Wharf Group, with the focus on bold, bright and eye-catching displays.  

Louise’s work was chosen out of the 14 applicants for its “playful design and nod to sustainability and biodiversity”. 

It depicts a fantasy future landscape bursting with life as animals and wildlife congregate.  

“I was inspired by Half-Earth by biologist EO Wilson,” Louise revealed. "Half-Earth is a call to protect half the land and sea to safeguard biodiversity. I’m lucky to have this opportunity to illustrate topics like ecology, sustainability and our planet.”  

You may also want to watch:

Louise’s shop wrap is on display throughout Autumn in Jubilee Place as part of a scheme with the art school's Studio KT1, an agency giving students work on paid projects while studying. 

Shop wrap with "a nod to sustainability and biodiversity” by artist Louise Hung

Shop wrap with "a nod to sustainability and biodiversity” by artist Louise Hung - Credit: CWG

Most Read

  1. 1 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
  2. 2 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  3. 3 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  1. 4 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  2. 5 Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet
  3. 6 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
  4. 7 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
  5. 8 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
  6. 9 Police officers save lives in two sperate emergencies on same shift
  7. 10 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
Environment News
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

GV of Mile End underground station

Crime

Man found stabbed on board night bus

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tower block on Montieth housing estate deemed structurally unsafe

Housing News

Why some families can't leave Bow's 'dangerous structure' tower block

Mike Brooke

person
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton

Business

Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
London Fire Brigade responded to the incident late last night

Two hospitalised as 60 firefighters tackle blaze in Stratford

William Mata

Author Picture Icon