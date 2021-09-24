Tug'o'war battle for east London's sports charity volunteers
- Credit: London Sportif
It’s tough trying to topple a rival squad when you’re locked in a desperate tug’o’war battle — but someone’s got to do it.
Cricket coach Muhi Mikdad and his fellow volunteers at London Sportif charity did just that when they staged their own sports fun day at West Ham Park.
This marked the end of a summer season of activities, which included the eight-week children’s cricket festival at Victoria Park and day trips to The Oval for youngsters to watch the sport professionally.
The fun day was more for grown-ups as a thank you to volunteers.
“I was on the winning tug'o’war team,” Muhi boasted. “I haven’t played since I was a kid, but it was good fun.
"It took less than a minute to dispatch our opposition — they weren’t very good.”
You may also want to watch:
The father-of-two from Stepney Green worked with Ataikur Rahman, the charity club’s badminton and cricket coach from Newham Leisure Centre, to run activities for youngsters during the summer holidays.
Now it was their turn with races in traditional Asian clothes called lungi, as well as egg-and-spoon challenges and even musical chairs.
Most Read
- 1 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 2 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 3 Police officer sacked after criminal conviction
- 4 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 5 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
- 6 'That is what this club is about' as Mark Noble wants to find West Ham fan
- 7 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
- 8 Things to do: Explore east London this weekend
- 9 Man found with stab injuries in Stepney
- 10 Authorities urged to act against 'terrifying' Isle of Dogs car races