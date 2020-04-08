NHS workers to receive £10,000 of free tickets in competition to win Bethnal Green flat

Ten thousand pounds worth of free tickets are being given to NHS workers in a competition to win a newly-renovated flat in Bethnal Green.

Bedroom in the Bethnal Green flat which is to be won as part of a competition by Raffle House.

The two-bedroom property — worth £500,000 — is being offered by Raffle House, with the draw closing on July 31.

One thousand NHS workers can now claim a free ticket as a thank you for their heroics at this time of national emergency.

In doing so they would be one of a maximum of 60,000 entrants, representing a genuine hope of winning the apartment.

CEO of Raffle House Benno Spencer said: “NHS workers are going above and beyond to help save lives during the current crisis, and we want to show them our appreciation by giving away 1,000 free tickets to our current competition.”

This is a second act of generosity, as the group also aims to raise £15,000 for Centre Point and Housing For Women.

NHS workers can claim their free ticket here.

