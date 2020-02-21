'High-risk' 12-year-old child with autism missing from Whitechapel

Missing 12-year-old child in Tower Hamlets. Credit: MPS Tower Hamlets Archant

A "high-risk" 12-year-old child has gone missing.

HIGH RISK MISSING 12 YR OLD CHILD WITH HIGH SPECTRUM AUTISM. Last seen at Bow Tesco's @ 09.22 but is missing from Whitechapel from 0600. Wearing black Pj bottoms and black McKenzie top. Please ring 999 and quote cad 1894/21FEB if found. pic.twitter.com/7twUNH5BRT — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) February 21, 2020

The child has high spectrum autism, and has been missing from Whitechapel since 6.00am this morning.

He was last seen at the Hancock Road Tesco in Bow at 9.22am.

The youngster is wearing black pyjama bottoms and a black McKenzie top.

Please ring 999 and quote cad 1894/21FEB if you can help.