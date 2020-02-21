'High-risk' 12-year-old child with autism missing from Whitechapel
PUBLISHED: 13:05 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 21 February 2020
A "high-risk" 12-year-old child has gone missing.
The child has high spectrum autism, and has been missing from Whitechapel since 6.00am this morning.
He was last seen at the Hancock Road Tesco in Bow at 9.22am.
The youngster is wearing black pyjama bottoms and a black McKenzie top.
Please ring 999 and quote cad 1894/21FEB if you can help.