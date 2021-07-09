News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Next hearing date in Bethnal Green pensioner deaths case revealed

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:11 PM July 9, 2021   
Old Bailey... murder charge from 28 years ago

The case of Danville Neil, who is accused of killing 74-year-old Ann Castle and her 71-year-old brother William Bryan in Bethnal Green in August 1993, was heard at the Old Bailey today (July 9). - Credit: Google

The latest hearing in the case of a man accused of the double murder of two pensioners in Bethnal Green almost 28 years ago took place at the Old Bailey today (July 9).


Danville Neil is accused of killing 74-year-old Ann Castle and her 71-year-old brother William Bryan in August 1993. 


Ann, a retired cleaner at the former Bethnal Green Hospital, was found dead along with her brother in her second-floor flat at Priam House in Clare Street, behind Cambridge Heath railway station, where she had lived for 46 years. 


Neil, 63, of Sandrock Road in Lewisham, south London, appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on July 7 charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary. 


His case was heard today at the Old Bailey, with another hearing scheduled for September 24.

Courts
Bethnal Green News

