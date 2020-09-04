Five East End roads are included in a 24 hour bus lane trial starting soon

Five roads in Tower Hamlets are included in TfL's trial of 24 hour bus lanes. Picture: Johnathan Brady/ PA images PA Archive/Press Association Images

A 24/7 bus lane trial is due to be rolled out in a bid to improve the reliability of buses throughout the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Transport for London’s trial of extended bus lane hours on the capital’s busiest roads should take effect from Sunday, September 13.

Five routes in the East End are included: Burdett Road, Commercial Road, East India Dock Road, Mile End Road and Whitechapel Road.

You may also want to watch:

Claire Mann, director of bus operations at TfL, said: “The trial of 24 hour bus lanes is an important way that we have adapted the transport network to respond to the pandemic and help London to recover in a sustainable way.”

General traffic will be restricted from using the bus lane during off-peak hours with car parking suspended on some routes.

Blue Badge parking will be kept in the trial. TfL expects reduced congestion from 24/7 bus lanes will quicken bus journeys and create more consistent, reliable journey times.

The trial will last up to 18 months. Motorists could receive a £130 fine if they park in an affected route.