Five East End roads are included in a 24 hour bus lane trial starting soon
PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 September 2020
PA Archive/Press Association Images
A 24/7 bus lane trial is due to be rolled out in a bid to improve the reliability of buses throughout the day.
Transport for London’s trial of extended bus lane hours on the capital’s busiest roads should take effect from Sunday, September 13.
Five routes in the East End are included: Burdett Road, Commercial Road, East India Dock Road, Mile End Road and Whitechapel Road.
You may also want to watch:
Claire Mann, director of bus operations at TfL, said: “The trial of 24 hour bus lanes is an important way that we have adapted the transport network to respond to the pandemic and help London to recover in a sustainable way.”
General traffic will be restricted from using the bus lane during off-peak hours with car parking suspended on some routes.
Blue Badge parking will be kept in the trial. TfL expects reduced congestion from 24/7 bus lanes will quicken bus journeys and create more consistent, reliable journey times.
The trial will last up to 18 months. Motorists could receive a £130 fine if they park in an affected route.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.