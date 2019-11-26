Work begins on new homes for 3,800 families and East London Science School on banks of Lea River

Artist's impression of the Stephenson Street development. Picture: Berkeley Berkeley Homes

Work has begun on building 3,800 new homes on the banks of the Lea River near Bromley-by-Bow on the site of a former Royal Mail parcel depot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz breaks ground with Berkeley Group's Tony Pidgley, Peabody's Dick Mortimer and GLA's David Lunts. Picture: Simon Winson Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz breaks ground with Berkeley Group's Tony Pidgley, Peabody's Dick Mortimer and GLA's David Lunts. Picture: Simon Winson

The Twelvetrees Park development by Berkeley Homes includes community, retail and commercial areas with a public park and a permanent home for the East London Science School for up to 1,000 pupils.

The ground has now been broken, ready for the massive constriction to get under way in the New Year.

Four out of 10 homes are listed as "affordable" low cost, including shared ownership, with developers in partnership with Peabody housing association.

"This development will be a game-changer in the area," Peabody executive director Dick Mortimer said. "It will play a central role in delivering the homes that London needs."

The construction is set to create 8,000 jobs, with another 1,000 permanent jobs when the site opens.

The new neighbourhood by the Lea, near West Ham interchange station, is part of the wider Lower Lea Valley regeneration and includes 12 acres of biodiversity parkland.