Work begins on new homes for 3,800 families and East London Science School on banks of Lea River
PUBLISHED: 08:03 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 26 November 2019
Berkeley Homes
Work has begun on building 3,800 new homes on the banks of the Lea River near Bromley-by-Bow on the site of a former Royal Mail parcel depot.
The Twelvetrees Park development by Berkeley Homes includes community, retail and commercial areas with a public park and a permanent home for the East London Science School for up to 1,000 pupils.
The ground has now been broken, ready for the massive constriction to get under way in the New Year.
Four out of 10 homes are listed as "affordable" low cost, including shared ownership, with developers in partnership with Peabody housing association.
"This development will be a game-changer in the area," Peabody executive director Dick Mortimer said. "It will play a central role in delivering the homes that London needs."
The construction is set to create 8,000 jobs, with another 1,000 permanent jobs when the site opens.
The new neighbourhood by the Lea, near West Ham interchange station, is part of the wider Lower Lea Valley regeneration and includes 12 acres of biodiversity parkland.