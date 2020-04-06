Search

Advanced search

There with you: Supermarket chain gives £30m to help food banks feed those in need during pandemic crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 April 2020

Mauris... packing groceries for east London foodbanks at Tesco's Canary Wharf Metro branch. Picture: Tesco

Mauris... packing groceries for east London foodbanks at Tesco's Canary Wharf Metro branch. Picture: Tesco

Tesco

Staff at supermarkets across east London are packing supplies for foodbanks to help those in need get through the Coronavirus crisis.

Well stocked... Tesco supermarkets in east London getting through the Caronavirus crisis. Picture: GoogleWell stocked... Tesco supermarkets in east London getting through the Caronavirus crisis. Picture: Google

The Tesco chain has confirmed it is donating £30million over the next 12 weeks to top up its food donations programme including fresh produce for distribution to community groups and food banks.

“We want to help those locally who need it most,” Tesco Group’s chief executive Dave Lewis said.

“So we are boosting our donations programme to make sure food banks and community groups have supplies, while also giving extra resources to the British Red Cross where its most needed at this difficult time.”

East London food banks ready to receive supplies from Tesco's Canary Wharf Metro branch. Picture: TescoEast London food banks ready to receive supplies from Tesco's Canary Wharf Metro branch. Picture: Tesco

The operation is on top of the £3m in food it gives every month through its ‘community connection’ scheme from distribution centres like Bromley-by-Bow and Beckton to charities such as FareShare and the Trussell Trust which are being given £1m for their own relief operations.

You may also want to watch:

The trust’s chief executive Emma Revie said: “Everyone should be able to afford their own food. We’re helping people who can’t afford essentials to get an emergency food parcel, so we’re grateful to Tesco’s support as the pandemic develops.”

No panic... plenty of Easter bunnies in stock at this east London supermarket. Picture: GoogleNo panic... plenty of Easter bunnies in stock at this east London supermarket. Picture: Google

FareShare charity’s Lindsay Boswell said: “Many of the frontline charities we work with are providing vital support in their communities, so the combination of funding and food donations will ensure they have a consistent supply of food during this difficult time.”

Another £2m is coming from the Tesco group’s existing ‘Bags of Help’ donations to charities including women’s refuges, foodbanks, hospices, homeless charities, social isolation groups, schools, organisations for the elderly and local authorities to provide support quickly.

Each Tesco store has access to a £1m fund to support causes in their areas. A special ‘Bags of Help’ Covid-19 community fund has been set up to help groups with grants of £500.

British Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson said: “The world is facing an unprecedented global emergency and we are extremely thankful for this donation from Tesco which will help support the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Groups that would benefit are being urged to apply online at www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk through the Groundwork charity.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

There with you: Food to be distributed to vulnerable households by Tower Hamlets Council during lockdown

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah

Dagenham and Ilford men among five to deny murdering Iron Miah in Stepney

Iron Miah. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

There with you: Food to be distributed to vulnerable households by Tower Hamlets Council during lockdown

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah

Dagenham and Ilford men among five to deny murdering Iron Miah in Stepney

Iron Miah. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Matchroom Boxing launch Fighting Fit series on Sky Sports

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

There with you: Supermarket chain gives £30m to help food banks feed those in need during pandemic crisis

Mauris... packing groceries for east London foodbanks at Tesco's Canary Wharf Metro branch. Picture: Tesco

Boxing; British Olympians who challenged and conquered the world

John H Stracey sends Amercian Hedgemon Lewis through the ropes in their world welterweight title clash at Wembley

O’s coach Embleton in regular contact with squad during coronavirus pandemic

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24