‘Kidnap’ police in public appeal to trace Abdur Rahat from Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 12:14 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 14 August 2020

Abdur Rahat from Bethnal Green... detectives want to trace him following an alleged kidnap on February 28, 2020. Picture: Met Police

Abdur Rahat from Bethnal Green... detectives want to trace him following an alleged kidnap on February 28, 2020. Picture: Met Police

Detectives investigating an alleged kidnapping are looking for a man from Bethnal Green they want to question.

They are appealing to the public for information to help trace 23-year-old Abdur Rahat who the Flying Squad want to interview.

It follows an incident of February 23 when police received a tip-off about a possible kidnap around 5pm that day.

A fast operation was launched and the kidnap victim was said to have been rescued and was safe and well.

Investigators have now named Rahat, who turns 24 on August 24, for questioning. Detectives want to speak to anyone with information about his current whereabouts.

Rahat is about 5ft 9ins tall and described as “very heavy build”. He has been known to live in Bethnal Green and has links to people in the district, according to Scotland Yard.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to call 101, email p205038@met.police.uk, or go on Twitter @MetCC quoting 5750/28FEB. Crimestoppers also takes calls anonymously on 0800-555111, crimestoppers-uk.org.

