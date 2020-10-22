How families voted in referendum on whether to expand Poplar’s Aberfeldy housing estate

One mum and her children who came to a Poplar Harca consultation on future of Aberfeldy Estate. Picture: Christopher Andreou Christopher Andreou Photography

Families have voted in a local referendum in favour of a four-fold expansion of Poplar’s massive Aberfeldy housing estate, adding nearly 2,000 more homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here's one project in the summer to brighten up Aberfeldy estate. Picture: Poplar Harca Here's one project in the summer to brighten up Aberfeldy estate. Picture: Poplar Harca

They voted for plans by Popla Harca housing organisation in a 91 per cent turnout with almost 300 in favour out of the 350 households eligible to vote.

“It’s been a real team effort and we are being listened to,” the residents steering group’s Surayia Begum said. “This regeneration will transform people’s lives, although it will take time to be built.”

A joint proposal by the steering group and the Harca Housing could include up to 1,880 new homes, vastly expanding the estate, and including new green spaces and new public areas, but would have to be agreed by Tower Hamlets Council first.

Harca’s chief Steve Stride said: “Residents remain at the heart of the decision-making where they live. Voting for regeneration means they have entrusted us to make a difference. ”

Drab neighbourhood of Aberfeldy Street that could soon be transformed. Picture: Google Drab neighbourhood of Aberfeldy Street that could soon be transformed. Picture: Google

Families can remain on the estate if they want to, he promises, and be offered a like-for-like new tenancy, following the independent ballot carried out over three weeks.