Disabled pair reveal how to avoid using wheelchairs with Ability Bow therapy

PUBLISHED: 13:29 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 08 November 2019

Christine Lilley... therapy treatment at Ability Bow gym. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Stuart Wilson

A brother and sister with a rare genetic nerve condition are appealing for cash for a disability therapy gym in Bow which has helped them avoid having to use wheelchairs.

Ken Lilley... says therapy at Ability Bow avoids having to use wheelchair. Picture: Stuart WilsonKen Lilley... says therapy at Ability Bow avoids having to use wheelchair. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Christine and Ken Lilley have hereditary spastic paraplegia which severely affects mobility and speech—only one in 77,000 of the UK population has it.

They have donated £200 to a "get fit" online campaign after starting treatment at Ability Bow gym in St Stephen's Road, Old Ford, but need more pledges by November 15 to be eligible for community grants.

"All my life I knew something wasn't right," Christine revealed. "I was never coordinated at things like driving and felt isolated as my disability can be hidden to those who don't experience it."

The pair, both from Limehouse, were diagnosed after symptoms like bladder discomfort, muscle straining and loss of balance when walking.

Ken explains: "I was regularly falling over and lost interest in walking or going to the cinema. But the gym gives me an outlet to socialise as well as managing my condition."

The 59-year old gets one-to-one therapy which he believes is why he's not in a wheelchair.

Ability Bow's online appeal has £5,500 so far from wellwishers, being doubled by Tower Hamlets Council match-funding to make it eligible for community grants.

Disabled Get Fit appeal

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer's Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

'Traffic barrier won't stop air pollution' say fuming families in Columbia Road flower market

Angry neighbours lining the spot where the council wants a traffic barrier in Columbia Roadwhich they fear would divide the community. Picture: Nick Fiveash

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf's new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

End of 300 years of Raine's Foundation's history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman's election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

