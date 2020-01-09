Search

Actors' trade fare in Bishopsgate is putting on monologue auditions to beat isolation

PUBLISHED: 12:42 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 January 2020

Felicity Jackson (left) with her Surviving Actors colleague Lianne Robertson ready for their trade fair at Bishopsgate. Picture: Surviving Actors

Felicity Jackson (left) with her Surviving Actors colleague Lianne Robertson ready for their trade fair at Bishopsgate. Picture: Surviving Actors

Surviving Actors

TV Apprentice star Felicity Jackson is taking the lead role in a trade show for actors and actresses being staged at Bishopsgate.

The trade show next month aims to tackle isolation and rejection for those struggling in the acting profession, but hoping to break through in 2020.

Felicity is putting on the 'Surviving Actors London 2020' Saturday event on February 8 at ETC Venues in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street station.

"Actors experience a lot of instability and rejection," she points out. "All those who are struggling are coming together to support and learn from one another. The acting industry can be isolating."

Her trade fair is also aiming to give something back to the community with an appeal for wannabe actors to donate a foodbank network in exchange for performing a two-minute monologue in front of leading casting directors and agents.

The "Meals 4 Monologues" appeal is first-come-first-served, so they have to get there early to sign-up on the day.

Felicity founded Surviving Actors after seeing nothing to encourage newcomers. Its annual convention has seminars addressed by agents and casting directors where they bring their CVs, headshots and showreel for advice on how professionals view them and what steps to take to the next level.

