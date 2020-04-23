Tower Hamlets photographer overwhelmed by reaction to lockdown life pictures

A picture of Tower Hamlets resident Rebecca Godden on lockdown in her flat, captured by photographer Adam Isfendiyar. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography Archant

Life in lockdown is proving a unique experience.

An upstairs/downstairs shot captured by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project depicting lockdown life through photos. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography An upstairs/downstairs shot captured by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project depicting lockdown life through photos. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography

Photographer Adam Isfendiyar, from Shoreditch, saw an opportunity to document lockdown life after his work was cancelled.

He explains to the East London Advertiser that he expected work to fall away, so decided to use this time to pursue a passion project.

Adam sought out volunteers by posting on local Facebook groups. Immediately inundated with messages of interest, Adam now has around 100 people signed up.

He travels from house to house by bike, taking the pictures alongside learning about people’s lives.

A family photographed by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project to capture people's lives while on lockdown. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography A family photographed by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project to capture people's lives while on lockdown. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography

For Adam, that is the most rewarding part: “I have had a really positive reaction from people. It’s striking how much it affects people’s day, just to have something to do. Just getting to know people in the community is a gift.”

In his five years as a photographer Adam has never encountered something like this.

Though clearly very serious, coronavirus has presented the opportunity to capture an unusual way of living that may never be repeated: “I like photographing real life events, almost in a documentary style. It’s nice to do a project just because I love it.”

So far Adam has photographed Bow, Mile End, Limehouse, Wapping and Stepney Green, with areas in Hackney up next.

He has enjoyed every location, but reserves special praise for Bow and Mile End, which he now knows “really well”.

Adam is like many other self-employed people facing months of uncertainty, and has gained admirers for choosing to spend this time so positively.

National recognition has seen Adam’s website traffic increase, and people can purchase prints if they so wish.

But the primary driver behind this project is personal, not financial.

For Adam, connection is key, particularly during this time of isolation.

In describing the response as “overwhelming”, the photographer feels immensely proud of how people have engaged with the idea.

The hope is that Adam’s photos will serve as a memory of this time after normal life returns.

To view the photographer’s work, please visit adamisfendiyar.com