Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets photographer overwhelmed by reaction to lockdown life pictures

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 April 2020

A picture of Tower Hamlets resident Rebecca Godden on lockdown in her flat, captured by photographer Adam Isfendiyar. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography

A picture of Tower Hamlets resident Rebecca Godden on lockdown in her flat, captured by photographer Adam Isfendiyar. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography

Archant

Life in lockdown is proving a unique experience.

An upstairs/downstairs shot captured by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project depicting lockdown life through photos. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar PhotographyAn upstairs/downstairs shot captured by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project depicting lockdown life through photos. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography

Photographer Adam Isfendiyar, from Shoreditch, saw an opportunity to document lockdown life after his work was cancelled.

He explains to the East London Advertiser that he expected work to fall away, so decided to use this time to pursue a passion project.

Adam sought out volunteers by posting on local Facebook groups. Immediately inundated with messages of interest, Adam now has around 100 people signed up.

He travels from house to house by bike, taking the pictures alongside learning about people’s lives.

A family photographed by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project to capture people's lives while on lockdown. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar PhotographyA family photographed by Adam Isfendiyar as part of his project to capture people's lives while on lockdown. Picture: Adam Isfendiyar Photography

For Adam, that is the most rewarding part: “I have had a really positive reaction from people. It’s striking how much it affects people’s day, just to have something to do. Just getting to know people in the community is a gift.”

In his five years as a photographer Adam has never encountered something like this.

Though clearly very serious, coronavirus has presented the opportunity to capture an unusual way of living that may never be repeated: “I like photographing real life events, almost in a documentary style. It’s nice to do a project just because I love it.”

You may also want to watch:

So far Adam has photographed Bow, Mile End, Limehouse, Wapping and Stepney Green, with areas in Hackney up next.

He has enjoyed every location, but reserves special praise for Bow and Mile End, which he now knows “really well”.

Adam is like many other self-employed people facing months of uncertainty, and has gained admirers for choosing to spend this time so positively.

National recognition has seen Adam’s website traffic increase, and people can purchase prints if they so wish.

But the primary driver behind this project is personal, not financial.

For Adam, connection is key, particularly during this time of isolation.

In describing the response as “overwhelming”, the photographer feels immensely proud of how people have engaged with the idea.

The hope is that Adam’s photos will serve as a memory of this time after normal life returns.

To view the photographer’s work, please visit adamisfendiyar.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Barking man arrested after attempt to pull victim onto live tracks at Mile End underground station

An appeal for witness has been made after a man was almost pulled onto live tracks at Mile End underground station. Picture: PA

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Most Read

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Barking man arrested after attempt to pull victim onto live tracks at Mile End underground station

An appeal for witness has been made after a man was almost pulled onto live tracks at Mile End underground station. Picture: PA

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Coronavirus: Essex confirm delay to Siddle return

Peter Siddle of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Yorkshire's Harry Brook last summer (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

UEFA confirm postponement of Women’s Euro 2021 finals

Arsenal and England footballer Jordan Nobbs and Phil Neville pose next to the women's Euro 2021 trophy

FA to investigate ACL injuries in women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

West Ham United celebrate East London Head Nurse and Hammers fan as part of its #HammersHeroes series

West Ham United Amanda Riley (Pic: West Ham United)
Drive 24