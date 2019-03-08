Technology show for people of African or Caribbean heritage is returning to Bethnal Green
PUBLISHED: 15:19 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 27 March 2019
Afrotech Fest
Afrotech Fest, a technology festival by and for people African and Caribbean heritage is returning to Rich Mix in Bethnal Green.
Coming back after its first year in 2018, Afrotech Fest is billed as a response to the underrepresentation of Black people in the tech industry.
It is featuring long and short talks, workshops and installations covering various areas for people with a range of expertise.
The event is designed as an ‘intentional space’—an inclusive place that removes the barriers black people often find in the technology industry.
“Afrotech Fest is an intentional space for Black people looking to feel included in tech,” said festival organiser Debs Durojaiye.
It is somewhere alternatives can be explored to challenge the status quo.
“Afrotech Fest is happy to be able to create this space with our attendees and participants for another year,” Debs added.
To make it as accessible as possible the festival subsidises tickets for students and people who are unwaged or on low income. The spaces are also fully disability accessable.
Afrotech Fest is April 12 to 14 and tickets can be bought online.