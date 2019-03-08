Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Technology show for people of African or Caribbean heritage is returning to Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 15:19 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 27 March 2019

The talks, workshops and installations at the event aim to reach people at various levels of expertise. Picture: Afrotech Fest.

The talks, workshops and installations at the event aim to reach people at various levels of expertise. Picture: Afrotech Fest.

Afrotech Fest

Afrotech Fest, a technology festival by and for people African and Caribbean heritage is returning to Rich Mix in Bethnal Green.

Afrotech Fest is organised for and by people of African or Carribean heritage in or interested in the tech industry. Picture: Afrotech Fest.Afrotech Fest is organised for and by people of African or Carribean heritage in or interested in the tech industry. Picture: Afrotech Fest.

Coming back after its first year in 2018, Afrotech Fest is billed as a response to the underrepresentation of Black people in the tech industry.

It is featuring long and short talks, workshops and installations covering various areas for people with a range of expertise.

The event is designed as an ‘intentional space’—an inclusive place that removes the barriers black people often find in the technology industry.

“Afrotech Fest is an intentional space for Black people looking to feel included in tech,” said festival organiser Debs Durojaiye.

Picture: Afrotech Fest.Picture: Afrotech Fest.

It is somewhere alternatives can be explored to challenge the status quo.

“Afrotech Fest is happy to be able to create this space with our attendees and participants for another year,” Debs added.

To make it as accessible as possible the festival subsidises tickets for students and people who are unwaged or on low income. The spaces are also fully disability accessable.

Afrotech Fest is April 12 to 14 and tickets can be bought online.

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Public services ‘at breaking point’ Tower Hamlets warns government over £148m spending cuts

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs...

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Public services ‘at breaking point’ Tower Hamlets warns government over £148m spending cuts

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs...

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Okolie wants New York world title shot with Lebedev after fine stoppage win over Wadi

Lawrence Okolie is ushered away from Wadi Camacho (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

O’s midfielder Clay says threat of strike duo put Fylde on the back foot

O's Craig Clay (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions and London Pulse are spirit of Olympic legacy

London Lions and London Pulse players at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: GLL)

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Technology show for people of African or Caribbean heritage is returning to Bethnal Green

The talks, workshops and installations at the event aim to reach people at various levels of expertise. Picture: Afrotech Fest.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists