Technology show for people of African or Caribbean heritage is returning to Bethnal Green

The talks, workshops and installations at the event aim to reach people at various levels of expertise. Picture: Afrotech Fest. Afrotech Fest

Afrotech Fest, a technology festival by and for people African and Caribbean heritage is returning to Rich Mix in Bethnal Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Afrotech Fest is organised for and by people of African or Carribean heritage in or interested in the tech industry. Picture: Afrotech Fest. Afrotech Fest is organised for and by people of African or Carribean heritage in or interested in the tech industry. Picture: Afrotech Fest.

Coming back after its first year in 2018, Afrotech Fest is billed as a response to the underrepresentation of Black people in the tech industry.

It is featuring long and short talks, workshops and installations covering various areas for people with a range of expertise.

The event is designed as an ‘intentional space’—an inclusive place that removes the barriers black people often find in the technology industry.

“Afrotech Fest is an intentional space for Black people looking to feel included in tech,” said festival organiser Debs Durojaiye.

Picture: Afrotech Fest. Picture: Afrotech Fest.

It is somewhere alternatives can be explored to challenge the status quo.

“Afrotech Fest is happy to be able to create this space with our attendees and participants for another year,” Debs added.

To make it as accessible as possible the festival subsidises tickets for students and people who are unwaged or on low income. The spaces are also fully disability accessable.

Afrotech Fest is April 12 to 14 and tickets can be bought online.