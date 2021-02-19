Airbnb landlord fined after police shut down Spitalfields house party
- Credit: Google
The owner of a Spitalfields property rented out on Airbnb for a house party during lockdown has been fined.
Police shut down the illegal party in Brick Lane on January 15 after neighbours reported hearing loud music.
Officers found more than 40 people crammed inside, clearly flouting Covid restrictions.
Several arrests were made for offences including breaching lockdown rules, possession of a class B drug and assault on an emergency worker.
On February 12, the council issued fines of £1,000 each to the owner and the tenant for allowing the property to be used in breach of Covid restrictions.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Eve McQuillan, cabinet member for planning and social inclusion, said: “Letting out property as holiday accommodation or for illegal gatherings likes this during a time of national restrictions is irresponsible and dangerous.
“We will always look to prosecute landlords who flaunt these rules.”
Most Read
- 1 Thugs attack each other with bottles of wine in supermarket mass brawl
- 2 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
- 3 Danny Boyle joins Bow foodbank and gives £20k to help families in crisis
- 4 Police raid cannabis cafe in 200-year-old Whitechapel building
- 5 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 6 Airbnb landlord fined after police shut down Spitalfields house party
- 7 Mayor John Biggs follows Sadiq Khan with police funding pledge
- 8 Police catch 70 people breaching Covid rules
- 9 Whitechapel skyscraper threat to Canon Barnett school
- 10 Guilty: Man trying to buy grenade convicted of terrorism after Bethnal Green raid