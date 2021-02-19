News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Airbnb landlord fined after police shut down Spitalfields house party

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:43 PM February 19, 2021   
Looking north along Brick Lane in the East End from the corner of Hopetown Street.

Police shut down the illegal party in Brick Lane on January 15 after neighbours reported hearing loud music. - Credit: Google

The owner of a Spitalfields property rented out on Airbnb for a house party during lockdown has been fined.

Police shut down the illegal party in Brick Lane on January 15 after neighbours reported hearing loud music.

Officers found more than 40 people crammed inside, clearly flouting Covid restrictions.

Several arrests were made for offences including breaching lockdown rules, possession of a class B drug and assault on an emergency worker.

On February 12, the council issued fines of £1,000 each to the owner and the tenant for allowing the property to be used in breach of Covid restrictions.

Cllr Eve McQuillan, cabinet member for planning and social inclusion, said: “Letting out property as holiday accommodation or for illegal gatherings likes this during a time of national restrictions is irresponsible and dangerous.

“We will always look to prosecute landlords who flaunt these rules.”

