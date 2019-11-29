Search

Children are illuminated ready for Aldgate lantern parade and winter festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 29 November 2019

Aldgate lantern parade planned for next Friday, December 6, like this one staged in 2018 near Petticoat Lane. Picture: City of London Corporation

Aldgate lantern parade planned for next Friday, December 6, like this one staged in 2018 near Petticoat Lane. Picture: City of London Corporation

City Corporation

A winter parade with 500 lanterns made by children takes place through the streets of Aldgate near Petticoat Lane next Friday.

Now an annual event... the Aldgate lantern parade and winter fair. Picture: City of London CorporationNow an annual event... the Aldgate lantern parade and winter fair. Picture: City of London Corporation

The parade starts at Sir John Cass's Foundation primary school at 4.45pm and moves through the streets north of Aldgate High Street to the beat of the Drum Works to a festive winter fete in the new Aldgate Square.

The fete is the third annual event put on by the City of London Corporation being held between Aldgate Square and St Botolph's church, with street performances, art and children's activities.

"The lantern parade promotes a sense of community around Aldgate," the corporation's Community and Children Services chairman Randall Anderson said.

Lantern making workshop in 2016 at Bromley-by-Bow's Fern Street Settlement with brothers Alom (left) and Mashud Mahfuj. Picture: All Hallows BowLantern making workshop in 2016 at Bromley-by-Bow's Fern Street Settlement with brothers Alom (left) and Mashud Mahfuj. Picture: All Hallows Bow

"It shows the cultures, talent and businesses in the Square Mile and neighbouring areas and is open to everyone."

This year's theme is the environment, global climate and "all things green".

The Lantern project team has been using materials "sustainably sourced and recyclable".

Lantern Parade in 2016 through the streets of Bromley-by Bow. Picture: All Hallows ChurchLantern Parade in 2016 through the streets of Bromley-by Bow. Picture: All Hallows Church

Lantern-making workshops have been held in the run up to the big day throughout November, with the last one tomorrow (Saturday) 2-4pm at Artizan Street Library off Middlesex Street.

Other lantern-making sessions can be organised with groups and businesses in the area by getting in touch with the City Corporation's lantern project team.

Lantern parades have become a seasonal tradition over the last three years in the East End and the Square Mile, bringing neighbours together in parishes from Aldgate to Bromley-by-Bow.

