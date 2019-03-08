Poplar born Alex Scott is favourite to 'sparkle' as Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner, study shows

Alex Scott was born in Poplar and is in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/Ray Burmiston

A TV football pundit has the best cha-cha-chance of winning this year's Strictly Come Dancing, a betting firm's study shows.

Strictly presenter, Tess Daly, Alex Scott and dance partner, Neil Jones Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron Strictly presenter, Tess Daly, Alex Scott and dance partner, Neil Jones Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Former Arsenal and England player, Alex Scott, who was born in Poplar, has the best chance of waltzing away with the 2019 Glitterball trophy, according to BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

Its analysis concludes TV presenters have performed the best in the BBC1 show's past 16 series with six previous winners including Stacey Dooley, Ore Oduba, Natasha Kaplinsky and Caroline Flack.

Actors have enjoyed four wins and singers three while three sports people have been named Strictly champions.

A BonusCodeBets spokesman said: "Considering the historical data from the show, former footballer turned pundit and television presenter, Alex Scott, is the most likely to sparkle this time around.

"She matches the winning profession and is only three years older than the average champion's age of 31."

While Scott stands in good stead, she will have to samba ahead of another bookies' standout in actress Emma Barton who fits the mould of an average Strictly winner thanks to her 31 years, according to the analysis.

Strictly Come Dancing live shows are due to start on September 21.