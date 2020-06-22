Man from Bow among 24 charged following central London demonstrations
PUBLISHED: 10:07 22 June 2020
PA/Press Association Images
A man has been charged following demonstrations across central London.
Alexander Heaton of Anglo Road, Bow, was charged with offences under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020.
The 37-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 12. Mr Heaton is one of 24 people charged following demonstrations in central London between May 16 and June 13.
Mr Heaton is alleged to have committed the offence on May 16.
