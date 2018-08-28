All Points East: Business fair to take place for local traders interested in working at Victoria Park music festival

All Points East takes place over two weekends in late-May and early-June. Picture: Derek Bremner. Archant

Traders interested in working with music festival All Points East can attend a business fair next week.

Organisers of the Victoria Park event hire local firms from Hackney and Tower Hamlets to work with for the music extravaganza, this year featuring headline acts The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine and the Queens.

On Wednesday they are putting on a presentation in Mile End on Wednesday for those who’d like to hear more about the opportunity.

Last year many businesses that attended the fair went on to be involved in the festival, such as Redchurch and Truman’s breweries, which were granted pouring rights free of charge for the whole 10 days.

Food traders, breweries, merchandise manufacturers and printers are all being urged to attend. So too are local cinema and theatre producers, sports and wellbeing businesses and children’s activities operators, who are wanted for the four-day community festival In the Neighbourhood, which takes place between the two weekends of music.

The business fair takes place at the Art Pavilion in Mile End Park from 5pm to 8pm. For more information and to book a free place visit allpointseastfestival.com/info/community.