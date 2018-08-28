Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

All Points East: Business fair to take place for local traders interested in working at Victoria Park music festival

PUBLISHED: 12:11 29 January 2019

All Points East takes place over two weekends in late-May and early-June. Picture: Derek Bremner.

All Points East takes place over two weekends in late-May and early-June. Picture: Derek Bremner.

Archant

Traders interested in working with music festival All Points East can attend a business fair next week.

Organisers of the Victoria Park event hire local firms from Hackney and Tower Hamlets to work with for the music extravaganza, this year featuring headline acts The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine and the Queens.

On Wednesday they are putting on a presentation in Mile End on Wednesday for those who’d like to hear more about the opportunity.

Last year many businesses that attended the fair went on to be involved in the festival, such as Redchurch and Truman’s breweries, which were granted pouring rights free of charge for the whole 10 days.

Food traders, breweries, merchandise manufacturers and printers are all being urged to attend. So too are local cinema and theatre producers, sports and wellbeing businesses and children’s activities operators, who are wanted for the four-day community festival In the Neighbourhood, which takes place between the two weekends of music.

The business fair takes place at the Art Pavilion in Mile End Park from 5pm to 8pm. For more information and to book a free place visit allpointseastfestival.com/info/community.

Related articles

Most Read

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Stepney mum crowdfunds for Reece Kempley’s therapy after prankster puts him in wheelchair

Reece and his mum at his temportary Isle of Dogs flat. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stepney mum crowdfunds for Reece Kempley’s therapy after prankster puts him in wheelchair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s fans are 12th man insists new boy JMD

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We lost belief in Bengal defeat, admits Woods manager Safer

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

All Points East 2019: The Strokes named as fifth headline act

Julian Casablancas (left) and The Strokes will play All Points East 2019. Picture: Matt Crossick / PA

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Late Stern try hands East London victory over Braintree

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists