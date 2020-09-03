Police appeal to trace victims of alleged Poplar robbery

Detectives are appealing for the victims of an alleged robbery in Poplar to contact officers.

Police were alerted by a witness, who filmed the incident at around 6pm on Sunday, August 23 on the canal path outside Yeoman Court, Tweed Walk.

A pedal cycle was allegedly stolen from a male and a female, who were together, and Detective Constable Mike Bradley said he is keen to hear from these two people.

He added: “If you are the victims, or you think you know who they might be, please do get in touch.

“It is important that we take an account from them for future proceedings and we also need to make sure that they receive any support or advice they may need.”

Officers have charged two males, 17 and 19, with robbery and they remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 6227/23AUG, email p253686@met.police.uk, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.