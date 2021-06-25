Banners raised in Olympic Park for Amazon union recognition

Published: 7:00 AM June 25, 2021

Campaigners have been staging a demo in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to get trade union recognition for Amazon delivery staff and those in the gig economy.

It follows a Unite union poll carried out by Survation which showed the public is now “more likely to view Amazon staff as key workers” for keeping home deliveries going during the pandemic crisis.

The union hoisted banners at the Olympic Park on June 23 as the latest move in its three-month dispute with Amazon over collective bargaining.

It wants the company, with its main east London distribution depot at Bromley-by-Bow, to sign up to the UN Global Compact or the Ethical Trading Initiative.

Whistle-blowing hotline launched with demo at Bow Church in March for Amazon workers - Credit: Unite

“Amazon workers have played a crucial part in people’s lives during the pandemic,” Unite executive Sharon Graham said. “But all attempts by workers to gain a collective voice have come under attack."

Campaigners' protest outside Stratford old town hall in March over Amazon union recognition - Credit: Unite

Amazon insists its "competitive" wages, starting at £9.70 or £10.80 an hour depending on location, compares well in the jobs market.

It said in a statement: “The fact is we already offer employees excellent pay, benefits and opportunities for careers. We’d encourage anyone to compare this to wages and benefits by other retailers."

The union has been hoisting banners in east London since March when it set up a "whistleblowing" phone line for Amazon staff to get in touch about their working conditions.

Workers are being urged to dial 0800 0141461 or tap into the union’s online hotline.