Banners raised in Olympic Park for Amazon union recognition
- Credit: Unite
Campaigners have been staging a demo in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to get trade union recognition for Amazon delivery staff and those in the gig economy.
It follows a Unite union poll carried out by Survation which showed the public is now “more likely to view Amazon staff as key workers” for keeping home deliveries going during the pandemic crisis.
The union hoisted banners at the Olympic Park on June 23 as the latest move in its three-month dispute with Amazon over collective bargaining.
It wants the company, with its main east London distribution depot at Bromley-by-Bow, to sign up to the UN Global Compact or the Ethical Trading Initiative.
“Amazon workers have played a crucial part in people’s lives during the pandemic,” Unite executive Sharon Graham said. “But all attempts by workers to gain a collective voice have come under attack."
You may also want to watch:
Amazon insists its "competitive" wages, starting at £9.70 or £10.80 an hour depending on location, compares well in the jobs market.
It said in a statement: “The fact is we already offer employees excellent pay, benefits and opportunities for careers. We’d encourage anyone to compare this to wages and benefits by other retailers."
Most Read
- 1 Tower Hamlets youth worker on lack of funding for vital services
- 2 Unmesh Desai: 'Councillor's sudden death leaves huge void'
- 3 Potential strike action could hit Tower Hamlets Council services
- 4 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
- 5 Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40
- 6 Friends of John Pierce compiling 'book of memories' for his family
- 7 Police bid to trace man in connection with Tube station sex assault
- 8 Fight to reopen St George's pool in Shadwell goes to Parliament
- 9 Jailed: Bethnal Green man who tried to buy hand grenade to use on police
- 10 EFL fixture release: Leyton Orient begin new season away to Salford City
The union has been hoisting banners in east London since March when it set up a "whistleblowing" phone line for Amazon staff to get in touch about their working conditions.
Workers are being urged to dial 0800 0141461 or tap into the union’s online hotline.