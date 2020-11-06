Barbecue fire destroys narrowboat in Bromley by Bow

A narrowboat has been destroyed in a fire caused by a barbecue.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Anderson Square, Bromley by Bow, by the River Lea at 11.44pm on November 4.

Two men fled the moored vessel before the fire brigade got there. Paramedics took one man to hospital.

There were nine calls to report the fire.

Leading firefirefighter Zain-Ul Khan said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find a boat along the canal which was completely alight. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

“It’s really important that you always place barbecues on level ground, far away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“Always make sure barbecues are not left unattended and check they are completely out when you have finished as they can stay hot for a long time.

“Never burn dangerous items, like aerosol cans, paint tins, batteries or anything else that adds fuel to a fire,” he added.

The fire was under control by quarter to one the next morning. Three fire engines and about 15 firefighters from Poplar, Stratford and Bethanal Green stations attended.