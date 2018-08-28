Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Concerns as ‘buy one get one free’ police scheme for councils faces the axe

PUBLISHED: 17:46 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 03 January 2019

Patrol Plus is being 'reviewed' by City Hall and the Met Police. Pic: MPS

Patrol Plus is being 'reviewed' by City Hall and the Met Police. Pic: MPS

MPS

A ‘buy one get on free’ scheme that allows councils to fund extra police officers for their borough is facing the axe due to cuts.

Former Mayor of London Boris Johnson led the scheme. Photo: PA / Aaron ChownFormer Mayor of London Boris Johnson led the scheme. Photo: PA / Aaron Chown

City Hall and the Met Police are reviewing “Patrol Plus” where they would fund a new police officer for every one paid for by a local authority.

The scheme was led by former mayor Boris Johnson and is currently funding 339 police officers across the capital.

More than half of London boroughs take part with Newham currently funding 40 officers and 38 are paid for by Tower Hamlets.

The officers are predominately tasked with tackling crimes identified as a priority by councils, such as gangs and anti-social behaviour.

However council’s have been told the scheme could be a casualty as the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) looks to cut its budget.

A majority of the officers funded by Newham to the tune of £1.4million a year are placed in Stratford town centre to help deal with anti-social behaviour.

Matthew Hooper, Newham’s director of enforcement, said: “It is something councils are worrying about.

“We have a couple of years left on our contract and City Hall has said it will honour it. But we are not sure yet what will happen after that. If we are still able to have our own officers then we assume the cost will be much higher.”

Kensington and Chelsea Council pay for 41 extra officers to tackle gang related crime..

A spokesman for the council said it “could halve the number of officers on some streets in some boroughs pretty much overnight”.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council said it was funding the most police in the borough’s history and the largest number in London.

A spokesman for the west London borough added: “We will never support any measure that cuts police numbers on our streets and call for a re-think.”

Sophie Linden, deputy mayor for policing and crime, said: “Government cuts will have forced the Met to make £1billion of savings since 2010 and seen officer numbers fall below 30,000 for the first time in 15 years.

“In light of this, the Met Patrol Plus scheme is being reviewed but no decisions have been taken.

“The Mayor is showing leadership by investing in the Met’s violent crime taskforce and creating a new Violence Reduction Unit to tackle the root causes of crime.

“However, this alone will not fill the huge gap left by government cuts. Assembly members should be working with City Hall to put pressure on Ministers to reverse their cuts to policing so we can put more officers on our streets.”

Most Read

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Second Tower Hamlets councillor resigns in just 10 days

Ruhul Amin has resigned. Pic: Kois Miah

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham super subs make the difference as magical Marko is bang on target

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

New Years lunch for homeless guests as Orient see off Daggers

Anwar Uddin (left), Emdad Rahman (middle) and Howard Gould (right) with homeless guests at Brisbane Road (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists