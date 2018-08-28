Search

Activists in East End to protest against arrest of Russian anti-fascists

PUBLISHED: 07:44 18 January 2019

The march will begin at the Cable Street Mural, which commemorates clashes between counter-protestors and fascists in 1936. Picture: jo-marshall/Wikimedia Commons.

jo-marshall

Campaigners will march in support of Russian anti-fascists facing what are widely believed to be trumped-up terrorism charges.

Human Rights Watch reported allegations that the men, Viktor Filinkov, 23, and Igor Shishkin, 26, were tortured at the time of their arrest two years ago.

The demonstration will take place at the Cable Street Mural, Whitechapel, tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

Gabriel Levy, a coordinator for the demonstration, said: “Anti-fascism is not just an issue in Russia, it’s an issue internationally and that includes the UK.

“We’ve seen the latest revival of far-right activity over the last few months with various marches organised by various right-wing organisations.”

The protest is described as an effort to oppose racism, xenophobia and far-right populism, in solidarity with anti-fascists in Russia and Ukraine.

It is open to everyone and is a joint effort by anti-fascist, feminist, and anarchist groups.

