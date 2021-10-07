CCTV images released of missing man last seen at Bow Road Station

Published: 7:40 AM October 7, 2021

Antonino Coppola was last seen on September 16 leaving Bow Road Station - Credit: Metropolitan Police

CCTV images have been released of a man leaving Bow Road Station who has not been seen in almost three weeks.

Antonino Coppola, 23, was last seen on Thursday, September 16 leaving the station in the direction of Mornington Grove, E3 after he told a friend he felt unwell.

The Italian man, who has lived in London for the past two years, left his luggage with a friend, and has not been seen since.

Detectives released the three new images taken at 12.46pm after reviewing a 'large amount' of CCTV footage.

Italian Antonino Coppola has lived in London for two years - Credit: Metropolitan Police

He is described as 6ft tall and of slim build. When he was last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers and orange Nike trainers.

DI Sian Hutchings, leading the investigation, said: “Antonino’s disappearance is completely out of character and his family and friends are desperate to hear from him.

“Over the last three weeks we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate Antonino, including reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage and speaking to those who knew him in London.

“I would appeal directly to Antonino to get in contact so we can let them know you are safe and well. I would also ask anyone who has seen Antonino or knows where he is to get in touch.”

If you can help police find Antonino then please call police via 101 quoting reference 21MIS028497.

Antonino Coppola, 23, has not been seen since Thursday, September 16. Can you help find him? - Credit: Met Police



