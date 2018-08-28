Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cat with whiskers cut off found in cardboard box dumped in Bow street

PUBLISHED: 11:39 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 01 February 2019

The cat was dumped in a taped up cardboard box. Pic: RSPCA

The cat was dumped in a taped up cardboard box. Pic: RSPCA

Archant

A cat with her whiskers cut off has been found dumped in a taped up cardboard box in Bow yesterday.

Luckily a passerby spotted the box on the pavement on Cardigan Road, and after finding the cat inside they called the RSPCA for help.

The cat, who is believed to be around two-years-old, was petrified and could have died after being abandoned in plummeting winter temperatures.

Natalie Hill, a RSPCA inspector, said: “This poor cat was very distressed and had a high temperature when she was found. We think this was down to stress.

“It was very odd as her whiskers had been cut to about one inch long too.

“She is very sweet natured and it is awful to think that had she not been found the outcome could’ve been very different.”

The cat, who has been named Emma, is currently being looked after at RSPCA Harmsworth Hospital.

Natalie added: “It is awful to think that someone could callously dump an animal in this way. There is absolutely no need for it and they put this poor cat’s life at risk by doing so.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may recognise her or know where she came from to get in contact with me so we can find out what happened to her. We have no idea how long she had been there.

“Sadly the cat is not microchipped so we do not know where she came from and there is no CCTV in that area to give us any clues either.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s expecting real FA Trophy fight with Spartans

Leyton Orient's James Brophy tries to get away from Ebbsfleet United midfielder Ebou Adams (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cat with whiskers cut off found in cardboard box dumped in Bow street

The cat was dumped in a taped up cardboard box. Pic: RSPCA

‘Signalling fault’ causes delays on c2c trains

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c.

Okolie to defend WBA strap against Miller

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBA continental cruiserweight title on Saturday (pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists