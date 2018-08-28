Cat with whiskers cut off found in cardboard box dumped in Bow street

A cat with her whiskers cut off has been found dumped in a taped up cardboard box in Bow yesterday.

Luckily a passerby spotted the box on the pavement on Cardigan Road, and after finding the cat inside they called the RSPCA for help.

The cat, who is believed to be around two-years-old, was petrified and could have died after being abandoned in plummeting winter temperatures.

Natalie Hill, a RSPCA inspector, said: “This poor cat was very distressed and had a high temperature when she was found. We think this was down to stress.

“It was very odd as her whiskers had been cut to about one inch long too.

“She is very sweet natured and it is awful to think that had she not been found the outcome could’ve been very different.”

The cat, who has been named Emma, is currently being looked after at RSPCA Harmsworth Hospital.

Natalie added: “It is awful to think that someone could callously dump an animal in this way. There is absolutely no need for it and they put this poor cat’s life at risk by doing so.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may recognise her or know where she came from to get in contact with me so we can find out what happened to her. We have no idea how long she had been there.

“Sadly the cat is not microchipped so we do not know where she came from and there is no CCTV in that area to give us any clues either.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.