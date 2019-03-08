Appeal to find woman who is missing from hostel in Tower Hamlets

Serena Howlett is missing from her hostel. Picture: Twitter/MPSTowerHam Archant

Police are appealing for information leading to the whereabouts of a woman who ahs gone missing from her hostel in the borough.

This morning Tower Hamlets Police tweet an appeal to find 37-year-old Serena Howlett.

Serena is slim with blonde hair she wears in a ponytail.

She was wearing jeans and a summer jacket when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.