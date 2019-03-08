Appeal to find woman who is missing from hostel in Tower Hamlets
PUBLISHED: 10:46 12 July 2019
Police are appealing for information leading to the whereabouts of a woman who ahs gone missing from her hostel in the borough.
This morning Tower Hamlets Police tweet an appeal to find 37-year-old Serena Howlett.
Serena is slim with blonde hair she wears in a ponytail.
She was wearing jeans and a summer jacket when she was last seen.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.