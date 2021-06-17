Published: 2:02 PM June 17, 2021

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum... taking part in Commons debate in 2020 on Westferry housing scheme on Isle of Dogs - Credit: Parliament TV

The trial of Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum on housing fraud charges has been set for July 21.

The case came before the Old Bailey today (June 17) as a hearing to schedule her trial for Snaresbrook Crown Court, which is expected to last six to eight days.

The 30-year-old MP who won the seat for Labour at the 2019 general election "vigorously" denies three charges concerning allegations that she failed to notify the local authority of a change of circumstances when she was given a one-bed flat in 2013.

Apsana at home joining online community debate during Lockdown - Credit: Zoom

Her current address is not being included in the charge details for security reasons.

This comes following the 2016 murder of Joe Cox, who lived at Wapping with her husband and two children who was stabbed to death in her Yorkshire constituency.

Ms Begum didn’t give her current address when she appeared last December at Westminster Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to the three charges against her.

The deputy chief magistrate at the time ruled that being MP for Poplar and Limehouse identified her without doubt and since the death of Jo Cox, she did not have to disclose her address.

Judge Justice Whipple ruled at the Old Bailey today to continue the restriction.

Ms Begum has denied three fraud charges of “dishonestly failing to disclose information in order to make gains for herself or another, or expose another to a loss”.

She has said she will vigorously defend herself against the charges, which were made following an investigation by Tower Hamlets Council.

The investigation came after allegations made during the 2019 election campaign at public meetings held at the Isle of Dogs and at Aldgate, reported at the time.