Apsana Begum MP: 'I will continue to campaign about cladding scandal'

Opinion

Published: 8:45 AM May 22, 2021 Updated: 9:45 AM May 25, 2021

On Friday, May 7 there was a fire at New Providence Wharf, a development owned by Ballymore Homes (Advertiser).

I have been in regular contact with the residents of New Providence Wharf regarding the ongoing cladding scandal. I raised their case in Parliament during February’s cladding debate and again at the reading of the Fire Safety Bill.

Since 2017, residents have known of the existence of ACM cladding – the same sort that was on Grenfell Tower – as well as other safety defects on their building.

On the day of the fire, I met with the affected residents who raised urgent questions about their safety. I would like to pay tribute to the firefighters who were on hand to ensure that the fire didn’t spread further.

My best wishes are with those two residents who went to hospital.

Everyone should feel safe in their own homes. I stand in support of my constituents who were out protesting the next day and I will continue to campaign with those affected by this scandal.