News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Opinion

Apsana Begum MP: 'I will continue to campaign about cladding scandal'

Logo Icon

Apsana Begum MP, Poplar and Limehouse

Published: 8:45 AM May 22, 2021    Updated: 9:45 AM May 25, 2021
Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum... letter to housing minister asking why there was 4-year delay to remove cladding.

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum - Credit: Mike Brooke

On Friday, May 7 there was a fire at New Providence Wharf, a development owned by Ballymore Homes (Advertiser). 

I have been in regular contact with the residents of New Providence Wharf regarding the ongoing cladding scandal. I raised their case in Parliament during February’s cladding debate and again at the reading of the Fire Safety Bill.

Since 2017, residents have known of the existence of ACM cladding – the same sort that was on Grenfell Tower – as well as other safety defects on their building.

On the day of the fire, I met with the affected residents who raised urgent questions about their safety. I would like to pay tribute to the firefighters who were on hand to ensure that the fire didn’t spread further. 

My best wishes are with those two residents who went to hospital. 

Everyone should feel safe in their own homes. I stand in support of my constituents who were out protesting the next day and I will continue to campaign with those affected by this scandal. 

Most Read

  1. 1 500-year-old mulberry tree saved in High Court victory for campaigners
  2. 2 New Providence Wharf's neighbours call for action on cladding crisis
  3. 3 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'
  1. 4 Boy, 15, chased and stabbed on Isle of Dogs
  2. 5 Using laughing gas in public is banned in the East End
  3. 6 Craig Clay extends his stay with Leyton Orient
  4. 7 Whitechapel cinema welcomes audiences back to screens and studios
  5. 8 Sadiq Khan launches dementia charter with 91-year-old Tower Hamlets woman
  6. 9 Thames river bus trips return for half-term
  7. 10 Early diagnosis centre helps people at risk of cancer get tests sooner
London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07-09-2019 of Paul Tisdale. Issue date: Wednesday February 17, 2021.

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient set to appoint Paul Tisdale to dismiss Jackett rumours

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline before the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Pa

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient reportedly down to final three candidates

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
palestine banner in brick lane

Politics

'Disgusting': Antisemitic message on Brick Lane banner condemned

Jon King and Franki Berry

Logo Icon
Anna Sereno with Nevio Pellicci, Irene Lauriello, and Tony Zaccaria at Pellicci's

London

Café popular with celebrities welcomes customers back inside  

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus