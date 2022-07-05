Archie Battersbee case to be reconsidered in High Court

Court of Appeal judges have ruled that a case about the treatment of a boy at the Royal London Hospital should be reconsidered in the High Court.

Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, had asked appeal judges to order a review after a High Court judge concluded that their son Archie Battersbee, 12, was dead.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot had ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to Archie, who suffered brain damage in April, after considering evidence at a trial.

Three appeal judges last week ruled that evidence relating to what was in Archie’s best interests should be reconsidered by a different High Court judge.

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter outside the High Court in London - Credit: PA

They said Mr Justice Hayden would oversee another hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on July 11.

“We’re delighted,” said Miss Dance after the appeal hearing.

“We wanted another hearing and we’ve got everything we wanted.”

Reporting by Press Association.