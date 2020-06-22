Search

Advanced search

Numbers restricted for City Hall’s Armed Forces flag-raising service because of Covid emergency

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 22 June 2020

Restricted by Covid emergency... City Hall's tribute to Armed Forces. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Restricted by Covid emergency... City Hall's tribute to Armed Forces. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Mayor of London's Office

The annual flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall to honour military servicemen and women ahead of Saturday’s National Armed Forces day was held by Tower Bridge today with reduced numbers due to Covid-19 restriction.

Mayor Sadiq Khan... Mayor Sadiq Khan... "We can't gather in our usual numbers, but must pay tribute to the courage of our service personnel." Picture: Mayor of London's Office

The Mayor of London and the chair of the London Assembly were joined by representatives of the Armed Forces who had to keep social distance.

“We can’t gather in our usual numbers,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“But we must pay tribute to the courage and commitment of our service personnel past and present and never underestimate the sacrifice they make to keep us safe.”

The ceremony marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 1945 by the Allies after the defat if the Nazis on the Continent.

Keeping distance... restricted Armed Forces service at City Hall because of Coronavirus. Picture: Mayor of London's OfficeKeeping distance... restricted Armed Forces service at City Hall because of Coronavirus. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

The chair of the London Assembly, Navin Shah, said: “We raised the Armed Forces flag to show our support to all those who have served our country. The 75th anniversary of VE Day is a strong reminder of the sacrifices made to keep us safe.

“Our Armed Forces are promoting peace and security around the world today, fighting terrorism and delivering aid. We will always be grateful for their protection.”

The mayor was also joined by Wing Cmdr Chris Owen, Deputy Mayor Joanne McCartney and Royal British Legion’s City Hall branch chairman Len Duvall.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Opinion: UK police must be accountable too

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Opinion: UK police must be accountable too

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Moyes praises West Ham youngster Rice for his display in defence

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Team GB celebrate Olympic Day to get nation active

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

West Ham manager Moyes is hoping Ngakia chooses to stay amid Liverpool interest

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Declan Rice says West Ham have no time to feel sorry for themselves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.