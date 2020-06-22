Numbers restricted for City Hall’s Armed Forces flag-raising service because of Covid emergency

Restricted by Covid emergency... City Hall's tribute to Armed Forces.

The annual flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall to honour military servicemen and women ahead of Saturday’s National Armed Forces day was held by Tower Bridge today with reduced numbers due to Covid-19 restriction.

Mayor Sadiq Khan... "We can't gather in our usual numbers, but must pay tribute to the courage of our service personnel."

The Mayor of London and the chair of the London Assembly were joined by representatives of the Armed Forces who had to keep social distance.

“We can’t gather in our usual numbers,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“But we must pay tribute to the courage and commitment of our service personnel past and present and never underestimate the sacrifice they make to keep us safe.”

The ceremony marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 1945 by the Allies after the defat if the Nazis on the Continent.

Keeping distance... restricted Armed Forces service at City Hall because of Coronavirus.

The chair of the London Assembly, Navin Shah, said: “We raised the Armed Forces flag to show our support to all those who have served our country. The 75th anniversary of VE Day is a strong reminder of the sacrifices made to keep us safe.

“Our Armed Forces are promoting peace and security around the world today, fighting terrorism and delivering aid. We will always be grateful for their protection.”

The mayor was also joined by Wing Cmdr Chris Owen, Deputy Mayor Joanne McCartney and Royal British Legion’s City Hall branch chairman Len Duvall.