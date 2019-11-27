Search

Why Isle of Dogs children end up on the West End stage doing Shakespeare

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 November 2019

On stage at The Albany... youngsters from Arnham Wharf school in Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Sarah Heywood-Jones

On stage at The Albany... youngsters from Arnham Wharf school in Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Sarah Heywood-Jones

Sarah Heywood-Jones

A cast of 11-year-olds have made it to the West End stage performing Shakespeare after months of rehearsals at their after school club on the Isle of Dogs.

Not quite the traditional Shakespeare... hard hats and Carnaby Street gear for Arnham Wharf school's Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Stewart GudgeonNot quite the traditional Shakespeare... hard hats and Carnaby Street gear for Arnham Wharf school's Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Stewart Gudgeon

The Year 6 children from Millwall's Arnhem Wharf Primary put on their version of A Midsummer Night's Dream for the Shakespeare Schools Festival and "blew the audience away", a school staff member claims.

They were among 20,000 children taking part at the Albany theatre from schools all over the UK in the world's largest youth drama festival.

The audience was "captivated throughout every second of the performance" with mums and dads watching the children in the classic tale of feuding fairies and calamitous workers rehearsing their play within the play.

"We love being part of this festival every year," Arnhem Wharf's Headteacher Sara Haynes said. "It's an opportunity to perform Shakespeare on a professional stage with a large audience, which gives our children confidence and ability to work together."

Audience Audience "captivated by every second" of children's version of Shakespeare's classic tale of feuding fairies. Picture: Stewart Gudgeon

Teacher Janet Banzaca worked with her pupils at rehearsals every week with structure and direction that let them shine on stage.

The youngsters later presented scenes at a gala dinner to raise money for Shakespeare Schools Foundation.

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald's leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Children at Poplar's Mayflower Primary 'top in the country' for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards left frustrated at Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Sotiriou returns to O's following impressive Dover stint

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Boxing: Davies celebrates Cesay reunion in style

Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Wapping women take over at top from neighbours, as men pull further clear at summit

Wapping women's seconds in action against Old Loughts (pic James Budgen)

Karate: Lots to cheer for London Tang Soo Do members

London Tang Soo Do members celebrate their success

Why Isle of Dogs children end up on the West End stage doing Shakespeare

On stage at The Albany... youngsters from Arnham Wharf school in Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Sarah Heywood-Jones
