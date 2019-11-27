Why Isle of Dogs children end up on the West End stage doing Shakespeare

On stage at The Albany... youngsters from Arnham Wharf school in Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Sarah Heywood-Jones Sarah Heywood-Jones

A cast of 11-year-olds have made it to the West End stage performing Shakespeare after months of rehearsals at their after school club on the Isle of Dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Not quite the traditional Shakespeare... hard hats and Carnaby Street gear for Arnham Wharf school's Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Stewart Gudgeon Not quite the traditional Shakespeare... hard hats and Carnaby Street gear for Arnham Wharf school's Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Stewart Gudgeon

The Year 6 children from Millwall's Arnhem Wharf Primary put on their version of A Midsummer Night's Dream for the Shakespeare Schools Festival and "blew the audience away", a school staff member claims.

They were among 20,000 children taking part at the Albany theatre from schools all over the UK in the world's largest youth drama festival.

The audience was "captivated throughout every second of the performance" with mums and dads watching the children in the classic tale of feuding fairies and calamitous workers rehearsing their play within the play.

"We love being part of this festival every year," Arnhem Wharf's Headteacher Sara Haynes said. "It's an opportunity to perform Shakespeare on a professional stage with a large audience, which gives our children confidence and ability to work together."

Audience "captivated by every second" of children's version of Shakespeare's classic tale of feuding fairies. Picture: Stewart Gudgeon Audience "captivated by every second" of children's version of Shakespeare's classic tale of feuding fairies. Picture: Stewart Gudgeon

Teacher Janet Banzaca worked with her pupils at rehearsals every week with structure and direction that let them shine on stage.

The youngsters later presented scenes at a gala dinner to raise money for Shakespeare Schools Foundation.