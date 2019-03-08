Arrests in Bethnal Green as group plans drone nuisance at Heathrow

Heathrow Pause are threatening to use illegal drones near Heathrow Airport. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Two men were arrested in Bethnal Green today, Thursday, September 12 in connection with operations at Heathrow Airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The men were arrested in Pritchard's Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance at the airport.

Two women and one man were arrested in Haringey on suspicion of the same offences.

You may also want to watch:

They have been taken to a London police station.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: "We have carried out these arrests today in response to proposed plans for illegal drone use near Heathrow Airport which protest group Heathrow Pause have said will take place tomorrow morning.

"Our policing plan is aimed at preventing criminal activity which poses a significant safety and security risk to the airport, and the thousands of passengers that will be using it. We have warned previously that arrests would be made if this activity continued.

"In these circumstances, we believe these arrests to be a proportionate response to preventing criminal activity that could significantly impact on a major piece of national infrastructure.

"We remain fully prepared for the planned protest tomorrow, and will work quickly to identify criminal activity and arrest anyone committing offences."