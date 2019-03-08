Search

Arrests in Bethnal Green as group plans drone nuisance at Heathrow

PUBLISHED: 18:04 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 12 September 2019

Heathrow Pause are threatening to use illegal drones near Heathrow Airport. Picture: PA

Two men were arrested in Bethnal Green today, Thursday, September 12 in connection with operations at Heathrow Airport.

The men were arrested in Pritchard's Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance at the airport.

Two women and one man were arrested in Haringey on suspicion of the same offences.

They have been taken to a London police station.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: "We have carried out these arrests today in response to proposed plans for illegal drone use near Heathrow Airport which protest group Heathrow Pause have said will take place tomorrow morning.

"Our policing plan is aimed at preventing criminal activity which poses a significant safety and security risk to the airport, and the thousands of passengers that will be using it. We have warned previously that arrests would be made if this activity continued.

"In these circumstances, we believe these arrests to be a proportionate response to preventing criminal activity that could significantly impact on a major piece of national infrastructure.

"We remain fully prepared for the planned protest tomorrow, and will work quickly to identify criminal activity and arrest anyone committing offences."

Jailed: Paedophile who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green flat for sex games

Jailed... Paedophile Paul Sullivan who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green home. Picture: Met Police

Families evacuated after gas leak in the Isle of Dogs

A major gas leak saw families evacuated from their homes in Limeharbour. Picture: @MPSTowerHam

Teenage cyclist left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after hit and run in Poplar

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a suspected hit and run. Picture: Google

Cyclist, 17, ‘deliberately targeted’ in Poplar hit and run

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a suspected hit and run. Picture: Google

Shop selling knife to teenagers is caught in police ‘sting’ operation on Isle of Dogs

Cllr Asma Begum...

