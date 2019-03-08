Three arrested in Whitechapel following Zahir Visiter’s fatal stabbing in St John’s Wood

Zahir Visiter... died aged 25 in stabbing on March 28, 2019. Picture: Met Police MPS

Detectives investigating the murder of 25-year-old Zahir Visiter in a flat near Regent’s Park have made three arrests today in Whitechapel.

They arrested a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old on “suspicion of murder”, following Zahir’s fatal stabbing on March 28.

A second youth, also 18, was arrested for “assisting an offender”.

All three have been taken into custody at a central London police station.

Police were called at 6.15pm last Thursday to Elmton Court in St John’s Wood, where they found Zahir bleeding with stab wounds.

Zahir was treated at the scene by the officers and ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital, but died shortly after.