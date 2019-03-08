'Paint between the lines' invite at Old Truman's brewery or maybe splosh it on after a few beers

Filling in the gaps... it's real street art taking place at old Truman's brewery.

Anyone who remembers painting by numbers as a kid can try their hand at filling in the blank spaces on prints by 12 leading artists at the old Truman's brewery today.

One of the prints as the artist intended it to look.

A colour-it-yourself art installation is being set up from 1pm at Ely's Yard, off Brick Lane, where you can add your own artistic touch.

A collection of prints is being displayed by Camden Town Brewery for one of its product launches.

Members of the public are being invited to grab a paint brush, don artist overalls and colour in three of the giant designs by artists Lucy Kirk, Ryan Chapman and Thomas Slater.

Brewery founder Jasper Cuppaidge said: "We've commissioned the artists to create these designs and are giving everyone the chance to enjoy them on their walls, entirely on us."

He believes "great art should be available to all" and is offering copies of the prints to take home.