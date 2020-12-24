News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Raise a thought for Arthur's lonely Christmas operating Tower Bridge

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:00 AM December 23, 2020
'Arthur Gaunt' unable to meet public on Tower Bridge because of Tier 4

This character is unable to meet the public on Tower Bridge because of Tier 4 - Credit: Tower Bridge

The ghost of Victorian engineer Arthur Gaunt is having a rather lonely Christmas operating the iconic Tower Bridge. 

The fictional character was supposed to play host this week for interactive events running till Christmas Eve where visitors would work out clues and follow a trail to the steam engine room that once powered London’s 125-year-old iconic landmark. 

But Tier 4 restrictions put paid to all that and the towers of the bridge are now closed to the public.  

Poor 'Arthur Gaunt' spending a lone Christmas at Tower Bridge - Credit: Tower Bridge

“It’s sad that we’ve had to close the visitor attractions,” a Tower Bridge spokesman told the East London Advertiser

“Christmas was supposed to have visitors venturing back in time to Victorian London to bring festive cheer to ‘Arthur Gaunt’, one of the bridge engineers who has to work over Christmas in the engine rooms. 

“We don’t know how long Tier 4 will last, or when we can reopen to visitors.” 

Hopes were raised that it could reopen to the public on January 3, but there are doubts about that.    

Meanwhile, the professional actors playing Arthur and two other characters from the past who workers at Tower Bridge have had to stand down, like Alice Perry the first woman to graduate in engineering in the 1890s when it was built and marine engineer Victoria Drummond.  

