Search

Advanced search

Laura makes her charcoal art mark at Bethnal Green's Espacio Gallery

PUBLISHED: 08:40 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 06 November 2019

Artist Laura Lehman-Kochan...

Artist Laura Lehman-Kochan... "Being a mum distracts you from your artwork." Picture: Nick Kochan

Nick Kochan

Mother-of-two Laura Lehman-Kochan is getting back to her first love creating charcoal and pastel artwork to go on public show now her two children are growing up.

Laura... Laura... "A fluent mark when you quickly draw something should not be laboured." Picture: Picture: Laura Lehman-Kochan

Drawing is her first love, she yells you—apart from raising her family.

American-born Laura has an exhibition opening at Bethnal Green's Espacio Gallery next week.

"Being a mother inevitably distracts you from your artwork," she admits.

No tunnel vision for artist Laura who says you No tunnel vision for artist Laura who says you "need to know when to stop and not overdo things." Picture: Laura Lehman-Kochan

"It takes up your concentration and is hard giving everything to your work when you have the demands of a family.

"But now the children are growing up, I can give more to my work."

She does regular life drawing in her family's sitting room and also teaches drawing to art students.

"I love a fluent mark when you draw something quickly," she tells you. "It generally doesn't come to anything if you think too much. You need to know when to stop and not overdo things."

Laura's show at the Espacio Gallery at 159 Bethnal Green Road opens on November 19 and runs till November 24, Tuesday to Saturday 1-7pm, Sunday 1-5pm.

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Laura makes her charcoal art mark at Bethnal Green’s Espacio Gallery

Artist Laura Lehman-Kochan...

Delays and cancellations expected across entire c2c network until 11am due to signal fault at Fenchurch Street

Picture: c2c

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi ‘buzzing’ to stun Hashtag United

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat in Streatham

James Andrew stopped 44 of 50 shots in Lee Valley's narrow defeat in Streatham (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists