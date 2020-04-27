Search

Advanced search

Leading Tower Hamlets figures react to findings which lay bare the impact of coronavirus on BAME community

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 12 May 2020

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Archant

Tower Hamlets’ leading figures have reacted to new analysis which reveals the impact of Covid-19 on the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) population.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike BrookeApsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike Brooke

The council — alongside local GPs and Queen Mary University — has been studying how the pandemic is affecting Tower Hamlets.

Their analysis shows that Asian residents are twice as likely to show signs of Covid-19, with those of south Asian origin 1.9 times more likely, when adjusted for age.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said: “Many of us have been raising concerns about the disproportionate effect of Covid-19 on BAME people for weeks and weeks now — since the onset of the crisis.”

Ms Begum said that these new figures add to “the growing body of evidence”, and that “there must be no more delays or half measures”.

You may also want to watch:

Similar sentiments were echoed by mayor John Biggs in his recent letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, which demanded the government “take decisive steps to both investigate and, more importantly, act to resolve the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on BAME communities”.

The mayor acknowledged that the borough’s diversity makes these findings especially worrying, adding that not only is he concerned in terms of “contracting the virus”, but also by expected “secondary impacts” such as poor mental health and loss of earnings.

National statistics reflect the local analysis; despite only accounting for 14 per cent of the overall population, 35pc of coronavirus patients in critical care beds are BAME. And 68pc of the 53 NHS staff who have died were BAME.

Though the mayor welcomes that Public Health England is set to investigate this issue, both he and Ms Begum believe this doesn’t go far enough.

Additional resources are needed for areas with large BAME populations, says Mr Biggs, while Ms Begum demands the government “urgently take action”.

The Poplar and Limehouse representative has been campaigning on this subject for several weeks, including raising the issue at the second reading of the Finance Bill in late April and filing an early day motion on May 4 — “Covid-19 and BAME communities”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, discusses the ONS report which highlights that coronavirus poses a greater risk to BAME individuals. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, discusses the ONS report which highlights that coronavirus poses a greater risk to BAME individuals. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24