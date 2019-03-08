Stepney school sixth formers make 'life changing' trip to China swotting up on Mandarin

So this is China... students from Attlee Academy in Stepney on their trip of a lifetime. Picture: New City New City

A group of pupils have arrived back in Stepney after a school trip of a lifetime to China.

Welcoming dinner for students from Stepney's Attlee sixthform academy at China's Shandong vocational college in Rizhao city. Picture: New City Welcoming dinner for students from Stepney's Attlee sixthform academy at China's Shandong vocational college in Rizhao city. Picture: New City

The 16 youngsters from Attlee A Level Academy spent two weeks learning about Chinese culture and life, taking part in a summer school programme arranged by New City College.

"These two weeks in China will remain the best two weeks in my life," student Fardin Rahman said. "I made such friends, which will always be closest to me."

The summer school at the Shandong vocational college in Rizhao city, in Shandong province, included Mandarin, Chinese pottery, music, cooking classes and the traditional tea ceremonies.

Sightseeing in Rizhao city in Shandong province. Picture: New City Sightseeing in Rizhao city in Shandong province. Picture: New City

New City college's international studies director Richard Surtees said: "We hope to run the trip again next year - our hosts made them so welcome."

There was also time for taking part in Chinese sports like kung-fu and touring the Shandong region, including trips to the mountains and the coast.