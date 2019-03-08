How David Attenborough's global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A street artist has paid tribute to environmental legend and broadcaster David Attenborough splashed across the front of a building in Bethnal Green.

The mural in St Matthew's Row, Bethnal Green. Picture: Ken Mears The mural in St Matthew's Row, Bethnal Green. Picture: Ken Mears

Artist Jerome is behind the 20ft-high mural depicting Attenborough that has suddenly appeared on the side of a tropical fish store in St Matthew's Row, off Bethnal Green Road.

The colourful artwork which took around two days to complete shows the natural historian looking at a tropical bird.

Jerome said on his Instagram page: “Big love to the man who inspired so many generations to care about the flora and fauna around us.”

The street art comes shortly after the release of Our Planet, a eight-part series narrated by Attenborough which explores the impact of climate change on the natural world.

It's not the first time Attenborough has featured in London street art, after his face appeared on the 'wall of heroes' mural in south London.

The building used by the artist in St Mathew's Row was also the canvas for a previous mural dedicated to 'fallen heroes of the First World War' with poppies connecting three images.