Supermarket shoppers buying 'bags for life' aim to give bags of cash to East End charities

One young Tesco shopper chips in to help her favourite charity. Picture: Kevin Lines Kevin Lines/Tesco

Community groups and charities in the East End are being invited to apply for cash through a supermarket 'bags for life' charity scheme with shoppers chipping in.

Three groups in Tower Hamlets are to get grants every three months of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 from the sale of reusable "bags for life" in Tesco stores to fund projects.

Shoppers decide where the money goes by using plastic chips collected at the cash tills to cast votes for shortlisted charities.

The company's Keith Jackson said: "We want charities to get involved in this scheme that raises funds for projects to improve things like community spaces or for groups looking for support with events or to buy new equipment and funding for coaches."

The 'bag' project has dished out £80 million to 27,000 community projects up and down the country since it was launched in partnership with the Groundwork community charity.