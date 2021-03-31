London City Island's new ballet centre named after Ballymore chairman

Published: 7:00 AM March 31, 2021

A new rehearsal centre which has kept English National Ballet going during the pandemic has been named the Mulryan Centre for Dance.

Sean Mulryan, chairman of Ballymore developers which provided the complex at its London City Island in Blackwall, has been one of the company's main supporters through the crisis.

English National Ballet's new Mulryan Centre for Dance at London City Island - Credit: HUFTON & CROW

When the Covid lockdown began last year the ballet company had to cancel all public performances and furlough most of its staff, but its new premises in east London had space to continue rehearsals safely.

The company, which is in its 70th year, was able to keep to its training regimes despite restrictions, cancellations and lockdowns using seven new rehearsal studios and a fitness and rehabilitation suite.

Dancers at new and spacious centre at City Island after they quit cramped rehearsal rooms next to Royal Albert Hall in 2019 - Credit: English National Ballet

“This building has transformed the way we work,” English National’s artistic director Tamara Rojo said. “It has provided us with the scale to be more creative and allow our dancers to rehearse safely.”

Technical gallery above rehearsal stage with lighting and sound at London City Island - Credit: Mike Brooke

The complex has a production studio rigged with a technical gallery, lighting and sound so full-scale rehearsals can be staged. The studio has retractable seating for an audience of 175, ready for the 2021-22 ballet season.

It had previously used space next to the Royal Albert Hall before moving to east London.