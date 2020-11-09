Search

Advanced search

Ballet turns to film-makers to dance online during lockdown at English National’s City Island studios

PUBLISHED: 12:04 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 09 November 2020

Collaboration between choreographgers and film-makers puts English National Ballet online during lockdown. Picture: ENB

Collaboration between choreographgers and film-makers puts English National Ballet online during lockdown. Picture: ENB

ENB

The troubled English National Ballet which was hit by the Covid lockdown barelely six months after moving to its new east London studios has turned to the film-making industry to launch an online video platform for its productions.

Ballet goes online with theatres closed to live performances. Picture: Piers-AllardyceBallet goes online with theatres closed to live performances. Picture: Piers-Allardyce

The on-demand venture gives access to ballet with world-class productions to rent as well as ballet-based classes for the home on subscription.

It has world premieres of five pieces created for a new digital season throughout November and December.

“We have been able to collaborate with film-makers in the challenges of 2020,” the company’s artistic director Tamara Rojo said.

“The film-makers are working with our choreographers, sharing and blending their artistry, to create five very diverse films.”

Ballet classes at all levels from beginners to professional now on English National's online subscription platform. Picture: ENBBallet classes at all levels from beginners to professional now on English National's online subscription platform. Picture: ENB

The company now based at its new City Island HQ at Leamouth, near Canary Wharf, received £3million from the government last month to get back on its dancing feet after the devastating six-month coronavirus crisis.

It had to furlough 85 per cent of its dancers and staff because of the crisis which hit the new studio complex opened a year ago.

Many productions were scrapped because of theatre closures with the company losing two-thirds of its income.

But turning to the film industry could pull it through, making productions available online.

Technical gallery at English National's new City Island HQ near Canary Wharf now being used to make ballet film productions. Picture: Mike BrookeTechnical gallery at English National's new City Island HQ near Canary Wharf now being used to make ballet film productions. Picture: Mike Brooke

Choreographer Arielle Smith has worked with film-maker Amy Becker-Burnett on the old movie musical-inspired Jolly Folly, while Stina Quagebeur collaborated with Shaun Grant on Take Five Blues, based on Bach’s Vivace and Paul Desmond’s jazz standard Take Five.

Russell Maliphant has teamed up with Michael Nunn and William Trevitt on a piece which uses “light as an integral partner”.

Two choreographers have worked with film-maker Thomas James, Sidi Cherkaoui on Laid in Earth and Yuri Possokhov on Senseless Kindness based on Grossman’s novel Life and Fate.

Khan’s Giselle, meanwhile, is also online along with the pirate epic Le Corsaire, both recorded for screen, as well as selections from the company’s archives such as Dust, a poignant reflection on the First World War, and La Sylphide romantic ballet.

Classes are available online during lockdown for exercise from home on subscription at different levels, such as technique masterclasses, professional, yoga sessions to complement ballet practice, exercises for small spaces and contemporary dance for beginners.

But the planned return to the stage has had to be put back, with the second lockdown. Five pieces featured in the digital season can’t now go ahead which had been adapted for on-stage performances for socially-distanced audiences at Sadler’s Wells.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries

Blackwall Tunnel southern approach heading toward Poplar and east London. Stock picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries

Blackwall Tunnel southern approach heading toward Poplar and east London. Stock picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Ballet turns to film-makers to dance online during lockdown at English National’s City Island studios

Collaboration between choreographgers and film-makers puts English National Ballet online during lockdown. Picture: ENB

West Ham manager David Moyes praises players after Fulham victory

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Covid makes East End Bangla drama festival go online with adaptation of Hemingway’s ‘Old Man’

Enough to make you wanna shout... Covid-19 stops live performances for Bangla drama festival. Picture: LBTH

Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed they didn’t impose themselves on FA Cup clash

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020