Covid makes East End Bangla drama festival go online with adaptation of Hemingway’s ‘Old Man’

The Covid emergency has put paid to live audiences for this year’s season of Bangla drama normally staged at Rich Mix and other East End venues.

The 18th Bengali theatre festival from November 12 to 21 is switching to online performances instead, with pre-recorded plays and readings—but with live, interactive sessions.

The programme includes a Bangla adaptation of Hemingway’s classic The Old Man and the Sea from Theatre Sylhet.

The festival covers themes from family dynamics and the strength of the human spirit to socially-aware tales of class struggle, prejudice and loss due to Covid-19, with 10 plays from east London, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Fringe events including a digital cookalong, film screening, youth writing project and online photo exhibition. Trioarts theatre company close the festival with ‘Goodbye Friend’, a poignant tale of how a pandemic forces a young girl to come of age.

Listings are on Tower Hamlets Council’s website.