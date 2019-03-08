Search

Advanced search

Bangla music festival returns to east London with opening night at Poplar Union

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 September 2019

Bangla music festival returns to the East End September 21, 22 and October 12. Picture: Saudha society

Bangla music festival returns to the East End September 21, 22 and October 12. Picture: Saudha society

Saudha society

The largest Bengali music festival outside the Indian sub-continent returns to the East End for its seventh year at the weekend recreating a culture going back to 730AD.

Rikta Mukherjee and Imtiaz Ahmed perform Tagore at Poplar Union on Saturday, September 21. Picture: Saudha societyRikta Mukherjee and Imtiaz Ahmed perform Tagore at Poplar Union on Saturday, September 21. Picture: Saudha society

It opens on Saturday evening, September 21, at the Poplar Union, then Bethnal Green's Rich Mix on Sunday, organised by the Saudha society of poetry and music and backed by Tower Hamlets Council.

The programme includes medieval and pre-medieval music, folk music, Tagore and his contemporaries, as well as secular, fusion and experimental music.

"The festival was launched to take this great music in the world stage," curator Ahmed Kaysher said.

"We introduce the magic of this art form with a narration in English to attract wider audiences from all over London."

Chandra Chakraborty group are performing at Bangla music festival. Picture: Saudha societyChandra Chakraborty group are performing at Bangla music festival. Picture: Saudha society

The opening night at Poplar Union has a sacred recital of the melodies of Tagore by Imtiaz Ahmed and Rikta Mukherjee.

The line-up at Rich Mix the next evening includes tabla player Aniruddha Mukherjee and Hindustani classical music torch-bearer Vidushi Chandra Chakraborty.

The festival's final Saturday evening is next month in Spitalfields at the Kobi Nazrul Centre on October 12.

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit ‘settled status’ shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit ‘settled status’ shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Who was West Ham’s man of the match against Aston Villa?

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Lucien Reid misses out on British Title with draw against Brad Foster

Boxer Lucien Reid. Pic: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

Bangla music festival returns to east London with opening night at Poplar Union

Bangla music festival returns to the East End September 21, 22 and October 12. Picture: Saudha society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists