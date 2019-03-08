Why Spitalfields' Bangla Music festival finale is ending in 'poetic discourse' in Brick Lane

Ahmed Kaysher (left) and David Lee Morgan ready for poetic discourse at Bengali festival. Picture: Saudha Saudha

The finale of Bangla music festival being staged at Spitalfields next Saturday aims to bring face-to-face two diverse folk traditions of east and west.

Hindustani singer Vidushi Chakraborty performing to packed audience at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix. Picture: Saudha Hindustani singer Vidushi Chakraborty performing to packed audience at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix. Picture: Saudha

Seemingly opposing traditions are being performed with poetic discourse between BBC slam champion poet David Lee Morgan and Bengali poet Ahmed Kaysher.

Morgan puts forward "an argument in verse" with Western folk and county music in favour of love in physical form, while Kaysher attempts to nullify his points and justify platonic love through Eastern music and verse.

The festival, organised by the Saudha Asian music culture organisation, opened earlier this month at the Poplar Union and at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix where acclaimed Hindustani singer Vidushi Chakraborty performed to a packed audience.

"She created an ecstatic 150 minutes of hypnotic singing," festival curator Ahmed Kaysher said. "Her music goes from Bengali classical to folk, modern and her own compositions."

The festival finale at Brick Lane's Kobi Nazrul centre on October 12 also features singer Amith Dey and music from Simi Rafique.